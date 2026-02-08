Don’t Paint Adamawa Black, Gov Fintiri Cautions Politicians

Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, has cautioned politicians who believe they cannot partner with his administration to stop further attempts to paint the state black.

Governor Umaru Fintiri, who gave the warning on Saturday in Fufore Local Government Area during the continuation of his tour of the 21 local government councils, said, “I want to warn all political gatekeepers that their time is winding off, and they have to allow the young ones to also grow and occupy the space.”

“If you have expired, you have expired and finished politically. Give way for the younger ones to excel. Stop being a stumbling block, not looking for relevance from one political party to another,” he averred.

“Our prayer is that when we pave the way, we allow the young ones to fill the space. It is not for us to remain stagnant at the detriment of vibrant young politicians,” Fintiri admonished.

For the so-called Abuja politicians who claim to be leaders of political parties, the Governor said, “You can’t be a leader in diaspora when you have nothing to show for it in your state while your alleged subjects are suffering in silence.”

The Governor, however, advised, “If you can do it, do it well, but don’t stand in our way, as we are prepared and ready to work with people who believe in our performance.”

Addressing the gathering in Fufore, he promised to execute more developmental projects for the growth and development of the state.

The Governor said that he had executed many beneficial projects that residents of the state could see, touch, and feel.

Fintiri added that before the end of his tenure, he would construct a women and children’s hospital to ensure quality healthcare service delivery.

“I assure you of good leadership, and I will continue to deliver excellent and quality services to our people,” he assured.