Don’t Overstep Your Boundaries, Bayelsa Oil Communities Warn NUPRC

…as they threaten to shut down oil production over 3% PIA fund

Oil communities in Bayelsa State have warned the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) not to overstep its boundaries and ensure it reverses any action and regulations adversely affecting host communities.

The communities who also threatened to halt oil production in the state if the bottlenecks surrounding the three per cent host community fund under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) were not immediately resolved by the Commission, also warned that improper handling of host community issues could have negative repercussions on Nigeria’s oil production and the economy in general.

These were contained in a statement jointly signed by a foremost youth leader, Mr Christopher Tuduo, His Royal Highness, Theophilus Moses, chairman of Dodo River Rural Development Authority, Francis Amamogiran, Hon. Target Segibo of Oporoma Rural Development Authority and former Chairman of Koluama Clan Oil and Gas Committee, Engr Ebimielayefa Dick- Ogbeyan.

The group further accused NUPRC of being insensitive to host communities’ concerns, particularly the allocation in the PIA and the criminalization of oil and gas asset destruction against communities lacking surveillance contracts.

They questioned the timing of NUPRC’s review of host community regulations when the focus should be on setting up HCDTs and prioritizing benefits to the community.

While lamenting their exclusion from decision-making processes despite their proactive engagement in pacifying the youths across various communities since the signing of the PIA, the various leaders of the communities warned that they were ready to take decisive action and escalate their efforts to address the concerns of the oil and gas communities.

Furthermore, the communities criticized NUPRC’s intention, outlined in a letter dated 9th October 2023, and signed by Capt. John R. Tonlagha for the Commission Chief Executive, which proposed participation in various activities related to the host community fund, such as BOT nominations, selection and inauguration, Management Committee Advisory Committee nomination and selection, and facilitation of NEED assessment.

The group maintained that while NUPRC’s oversight function was essential, over-involvement in the activities of the HCDTs is counterproductive and financially burdensome. They criticized the mandate for HCDTs to hire lawyers and accountants with a minimum of 10 years’ experience, as they stated that it would be impossible to pay such professionals from the five per cent administrative fund, which comes from the three per cent.

The statement partly reads: “They are getting into the operations arena, and this will not augur well for the industry because each participation by the NUPRC will be funded from the HCDT trust.

“In reality, no NGO organizations, including those like Accord or the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, which is one of the most successful NGOs in Nigeria, employ full-time lawyers, let alone one with 10 years experience. The HCDTs are styled as NGO organizations and should be expected to act according to the best practices and standards of that sector.

“NUPRC must stop overstepping its boundaries, avoid acting as operators, and cease deducting expenses from the three per cent in cunning ways. The group supports transparency and accountability, but the HostComply portal being developed by NUPRC to manage the administration of the fund should not be funded from the three per cent, as per Sele-Epri. The regulator should bear the financial burden for the application, which enables it to monitor activities of different players more effectively.”