Don’t Overstay Your Visas, US Embassy Warns Americans In Nigeria

The United States Embassy in Abuja yesterday issued a strong advisory to its citizens residing in Nigeria, urging them to comply immediately with new immigration directives from the Federal Government.

The advisory comes on the heels of a severe warning issued by Donald Trump’s administration to foreign nationals who overstay their visa validity.

The embassy also cautioned that such action could result in deportation and a permanent ban on re-entering the country.

Prior to the warning by the US, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo had recently warned that there would be strict penalties for foreigners who overstayed their visas in the country.

He further encouraged all foreigners in Nigeria to regularise their immigration status through the immigration amnesty portal, which would be available until the end of this month.

Issuing a warning to its citizens yesterday, the US Embassy in Nigeria, through a statement on its website, advised all Americans residing in the country to comply with the new directives to avoid penalties that may be imposed for non-compliance.

The statement dated July 7, 2025, read: “The US Embassy in Abuja informs US citizens that effective August 1, 2025, the Nigerian Federal Government will begin imposing strict penalties on foreigners who have overstayed their visas.

“To provide an opportunity for affected individuals to comply with immigration regulations, an online immigration amnesty portal is available until the end of July.

The portal allows visitors to regularise their stay before the penalties are enforced.

“US citizens currently in Nigeria who have overstayed their visa are strongly encouraged to regularise their stay through the amnesty portal before July 31, 2025.

Failure to do so may result in significant financial penalties and longterm restrictions on re-entry to Nigeria.

All US citizens are reminded to adhere to Nigerian visa regulations to avoid complications.”

The embassy further noted that, as part of broader immigration reforms, Nigeria’s Interior Ministry introduced a $15 daily surcharge for each day a visitor overstays their visa, effective May 1, 2025.

An amnesty period, during which individuals can regularise their status without incurring fines, will end on July 31, 2025.

“And the penalties after August 1 include that visitors who fail to regularise their status by the end of the amnesty period will be subject to the accrued daily surcharge.

Overstays of six months or more will result in a five-year ban on re-entry. “Overstays of one year or more will result in a 10-year reentry ban.

The newly launched portal enables holders of expired visa-on-arrival permits, lapsed single-entry visas, or overdue expatriate residence cards to:

Submit applications for a stay permit online, Upload required supporting documents, Obtain clearance without visiting an immigration office, This streamlined system eliminates the need for in-person visits, long queues, and additional fees, making compliance with immigration requirements more accessible,” it added.