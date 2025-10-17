Don’t Move 2027 Polls To Nov 2026, Ajadi Warns N’Assembly

A stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has called on the National Assembly not to move the 2027 general elections to 2026, saying, doing so will hamper adequate preparations for the election by various political parties, the intending candidates and the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

Recall that the National Assembly has proposed conducting Nigeria’s next presidential and governorship elections in November 2026 instead of the February/March 2027.

The NASS’ position is in line with the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, which recommends that all election petitions are concluded before the May 29, 2027, handover date.

It reads that, “Elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office”.