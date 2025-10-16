Don’t Move 2027 Polls To 2026, Ajadi Warns Nat’l Assembly

A South-West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has urged the National Assembly not to move the 2027 general elections to 2026, warning that such a move would disrupt adequate preparations by political parties, candidates, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It would be recalled that the National Assembly recently proposed conducting Nigeria’s next presidential and governorship elections in November 2026 instead of the usual February/March 2027.

The proposal, contained in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, recommends that all election petitions be concluded before the May 29, 2027 handover date. It states that:

“Elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.”

Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun, had explained that the amendment seeks to “ensure that all manner of election litigations are dispensed with before the swearing-in of winners.”

However, in a statement on Thursday, Ajadi condemned the proposed shift, describing it as unnecessary and counterproductive. He cautioned the National Assembly against putting undue pressure on INEC, political parties, and candidates by rushing the electoral process.

Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections, reminded lawmakers that elections are serious national exercises that require proper planning and sufficient timelines for all stakeholders.

He argued that the justification for the proposed amendment — to conclude petitions before the handover date — “does not hold water.” According to him, it is the responsibility of the judiciary and petitioners to ensure timely resolution of electoral disputes, not to truncate the established electoral calendar.

“Shifting the election to 2026 will further weaken political institutions and plunge the country into prolonged politicking at the expense of governance,” Ajadi warned.

He stressed that elections should not be rushed, emphasizing that adequate preparation by INEC, parties, and candidates is vital to credible polls.

“Election requires proper and adequate planning. Political parties need time and resources to recruit credible candidates, while candidates also need time to prepare. The National Assembly should instead appeal to the judiciary to give priority to election petitions and ensure they are concluded on time,” he stated.

Ajadi further cautioned that moving the polls forward could cripple governance, disrupt ongoing reforms, and distract public officials from developmental duties.

“We cannot be in a perpetual election period. Governance is essential for national progress. The National Assembly should be cautious of the severe negative implications of bringing the 2027 elections forward to 2026,” he appealed.