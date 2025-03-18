Don’t Mix Politics With Religion, Abiyamo Urges Muslims

Share

An Osogbo-based Islamic singer, Mufiliyat Abiyamo, has urged Muslims to keep politics away from religion, emphasizing the importance of staying true to Islamic teachings.

She made this call on Tuesday during a special Ramadan programme organised to encourage spiritual growth among Muslims.

Speaking to attendees, Abiyamo, the singer of popular Firorun Sayemi song highlighted the significance of Ramadan as a time for reflection, devotion, and obedience to Allah.

“I see this month as a time to encourage ourselves and to deepen our understanding of Allah’s words,” she said.

She urged Muslims to remain steadfast in their faith and seek guidance from the Quran rather than allowing political influences to shape their religious beliefs.

“I appreciate everyone, and I urge them to be calm and obey God’s words. We should focus on the Quran and ensure that we do not mix politics with religion. We must remain balanced,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

