Don’t Mistake My Humility For Campaigning – Obi

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has clarified that a trending video of him serving food at a recent event should not be mistaken for political campaigning.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Obi expressed surprise that the act had become a subject of debate, noting that it was neither the first time nor done for publicity.

“It wasn’t about the cameras; it was about conscience,” he said. “As governor, I always served others whenever we had events. Even now, in private life, I do not have a house help. When guests visit my home, I serve them myself.

“I live simply. I sweep, I clean, because for me, humility is not a campaign strategy, it is a way of life.”

Obi explained that the event in question, the Jubilee of Hope, was designed to encourage the wealthy to momentarily come down from their high places and serve the less privileged not for show, but as a symbol of the kind of equitable society Nigeria must strive to build.

He added that many other prominent Nigerians also participated in the event, including Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Senator Osita Izunaso, and former Seplat Chairman Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako, among others.

“Let me be clear: that event was not about me,” he stated. “Its purpose was to remind us that true leadership is about service that those who have must never forget those who do not.”

Obi expressed disappointment that some had twisted his gesture into a political stunt, describing such insinuations as the work of “naysayers and paid agents.”

He revealed that his extended stay at the event was simply to honour the requests of many underprivileged attendees who asked him to serve them personally.

“I could not ignore them. That was the only reason. Otherwise, there was nothing special about what I did. Service is not special—it is expected.”

Obi emphasized that building a new Nigeria would not be possible if the poor, hungry, and forgotten are continuously sidelined.

“Events like this must not remain symbolic they must become cultural. Public office holders, business leaders, and everyday citizens must unite in lifting others,” he said.

“Let us work together to build a country where hope is not seasonal, and dignity is not a privilege but a right.

“A New Nigeria is POssible,” he concluded.