Don’t Mistake My Calmness For Weakness, Aiyedatiwa Warns

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, has warned critics not to take his quietness as weakness.

He gave the warning on Friday, 6 March, 2026 during a media chat with some Journalists at the Government House in Akure.

The governor recalled surviving an impeachment plot against him while he was deputy governor by an All Progressives Congress (APC) dominated House of Assembly, attributing the resolution partly to President Bola Tinubu.

Aiyedatiwa also dismissed claims of a rift with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, insisting that reports suggesting tension between them were the handiwork of people who are driven by political interests and personal ambitions.

He described the allegation between him and minister of interior as baseless with a call to residents to focus on the government’s developmental agenda.

He affirmed that he enjoyed a healthy relationship with the interior minister.

“For me, I have no problem with the Minister of Interior, and I don’t think he has any with me either. In politics you cannot stop anybody from growing. It depends on your strategy and method of engagement.”

While addressing speculation about internal divisions within the Ondo States chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) he reiterated that the party remains united despite contestation over leadership of the party.

“These stories are often fabricated to serve private political purposes and interests,” he said.

He noted that although the congress had been held at the ward, local government and state levels, the party leadership was yet to formally release the outcome.

“We had our congress at the ward level, the local government and at the state. All of that has been done, but the party will eventually release the result because that has not been announced,” he said.