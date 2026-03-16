‘Don’t Marry A Broke Woman’- Pastor Kingsley

Nigerian relationship coach and lead pastor of David’s Christian Centre, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has advised men to raise their standards and avoid getting married to women who will drain them financially.

In a series of social media posts, Pastor Okonkwo said a lot of men are losing interest in marriage recently because they see it as a financial burden rather than a partnership.

Okonkwo emphasised that men should seek financially independent partners, describing the expectation for men to shoulder all financial responsibilities as “unbiblical” and “damaging”.

He wrote, “Men, it’s high time we start having standards as well. You guys are too used to women who are liabilities, that’s why less and less men desire marriage, they see it as a burden.

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“Men set standards like you won’t marry broke women too, that you want a partner and not a dependent, maybe it will make more women work and not see marriage and dating as a poverty alleviation scheme.

“The current system is not only unbiblical but also damaging society, women brazenly insist on rich men, I think we also insist on working women who will contribute”, he added.

He criticised men who exploit vulnerable women, attributing this behaviour to fragile egos, and urged men to prioritise partnership over financial gain.

“Yes, I know some of you men like the needy, hungry and dependent women because it boosts your ego and helps you control women, but it’s doing more harm than good. All humans have value and abilities; let them develop them,” he cautioned.