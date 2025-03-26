Don’t Manipulate Justice To Serve Parochial Interests – Shettima

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged the judiciary to resist the temptation of manipulating justice to serve parochial interests, emphasizing that the third arm of government must not fail.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima made this remark on Wednesday in Abuja while officially declaring open the maiden Body of Benchers Annual Lecture and presenting the report on the directions of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee.

Urging the judiciary to remain steadfast in the face of blackmail, he stressed that it remains an essential pillar of Nigeria’s sovereign existence, as “a nation is only as accountable, fair, and orderly as the people who make, enforce, and interpret its laws.”

Shettima cautioned judges and legal practitioners against succumbing to pressures that could distort the law for the benefit of what he described as “agents of anarchy.”

“Laws are not mere technicalities; they are the scaffolding of civilization. Without laws, there is no order. Without order, there is no society.

“Every time justice is delayed, every time the law is bent to serve the interests of agents of anarchy, and every time institutions waver in the face of blackmail, we erode the very foundation of our nation. And if that foundation crumbles, no matter how high we have built, everything falls apart,” he said.

Criticizing the misconception that justice belongs to the party with the loudest voice, Shettima acknowledged that the judiciary has lived up to its duty by discouraging such a belief. He recalled how the courts upheld the mandate entrusted to President Bola Tinubu despite political pressure and blackmail.

“In reality, justice is just as essential to the most voiceless individual. It is the clearest affirmation that a nation is not governed by a mob. That is why we recognize that the mandate entrusted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was affirmed by a judiciary that did not yield to the weight of vested interests—a judiciary that understood that the fate of a nation is too sacred to be intimidated by any party or bartered for compromise,” he said.

The Vice President emphasized that “the foundation of every great nation is built on the ethical sensitivity of the institutions that uphold justice.”

He noted that such moral responsibility prepares judges “to refuse to bend to divisive sentiments and to stand firm against the currents of expediency.”

“This is why the legal profession carries a burden unlike any other. You, my lords, are not just interpreters of the law; you are custodians of justice.

“But this role is not without its burdens. The expectations are high, and the temptations are many.

“Yet, I urge you, my lords, to remain steadfast. To borrow the words of the eminent jurist Lord Atkin, ‘Justice is not a cloistered virtue; it must be allowed to suffer the scrutiny of reasonable men.’”

Shettima reassured the judiciary of President Tinubu’s commitment to maintaining cordiality among the three arms of government, stating that the President “has demonstrated that the best way for our tripartite system of government to function is when we do not treat one another as enemies, but as allies dedicated to the republican virtues of the nation and the advancement of our democracy.”

Commending the Body of Benchers for the launch of its Law Report, Shettima described it as a testament to the “collective commitment to legal scholarship, the preservation of precedent, and the continuous refinement of” the nation’s legal system.

He urged all legal practitioners to remain true to the ideals of honesty and fairness, adding, “The legacy we build today will outlive our titles, our offices, and even our ambitions. May we never be remembered as a generation that saw the light but chose darkness.”

