Don’t lose focus against Zimbabwe, Onazi warns Eagles

Super Eagles’ midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has warned the Nation team not to lose focus as they set to take on Zimbabwe in their next match of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

After a bad start to the qualifiers with the Super Eagles taking three points from four games, the team gave their chances of making it to the World Cup a huge boost after defeating Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali on Friday.

Warning the team according to a report on SCORENigeria, Onazi, who played at the 2014 World Cup said the team must maintain the same focus and concentration to get another three points in the game.

“I want to first say a big congratulations to the Super Eagles because they played a decent game, this is the kind of attitude and concentration we need moving forward,” Onazi said.

“I just want them to use the same concentration and focus on the goal which is the World Cup ticket.

“After this victory, my hopes are high that we can get it done for sure. I know all the boys don’t want to miss the World Cup, so the dream is coming alive.”

The Super Eagles are fourth in Group C with six points from five matches, four points behind new leaders South Africa.

