Don’t Lose Confidence In Nigeria Despite Corruption, Insecurity – SGF Tells Catholic Bishops

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has urged Catholic bishops not to lose confidence in Nigeria despite persistent concerns over corruption and insecurity, declaring that “there is progress” and that the government is taking concrete steps to address the nation’s challenges.

Responding to issues raised by the church leaders, including insecurity, electronic transmission of election results, tax reforms, and the rising cost of living Akume acknowledged the problems but cautioned against despair.

Speaking at the opening session of the 2026 First Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), themed “The Common Good and Leadership in Nigeria”, on Sunday in Abuja, the SGF reflected on Nigeria’s history of military coups, noting that corruption had often been cited as justification for overthrowing elected governments.

He said:

“You recall that when the first democratically elected government was overthrown, the main reason given was corruption. Again and again, corruption. We must ask ourselves: does corruption exist only in the public service? Does it not exist in the private sector?”

“I don’t want us to lose confidence in this country. So much has been put on the ground since independence. It shows that there is progress,” he added, citing the expansion of universities and Nigeria’s growing global professional footprint.

He highlighted the contributions of Nigerian professionals abroad, particularly doctors:

“At one time, I was told there were over 22,000 medical consultants of Nigerian origin serving in America. Should they decide to withdraw their services, the whole healthcare system in the US would collapse.”

Addressing insecurity, Akume said Nigeria’s challenges were not isolated, stressing that insecurity is a global phenomenon.

“Insecurity is a problem not only in this country but throughout the world. It is sad that killings are taking place,” he said.

He further claimed that many perpetrators of violent attacks were foreign nationals:

“Many of these people who have been arrested don’t speak English. They speak very poor Hausa, but they speak French. Do we speak French in Nigeria? No. Many of these killers are from outside the country. I say what I know to be true.”

Akume disclosed that the government had intensified security efforts, including recruitment and acquisition of military hardware:

“One of the main reasons the President was in Turkey was to purchase more armaments, including drones. We are not just sitting by,” he said, adding that 50,000 policemen had been recruited to combat banditry.

On the controversial tax reform law, Akume said public debate is part of the democratic process, stressing that the National Assembly subjected the proposals to scrutiny before passage:

“No document is perfect in the world except, of course, the Bible, the Quran, and the Torah. Laws crafted by human beings are subject to amendment whenever the need arises,” he noted.

Regarding electronic transmission of election results, he cited infrastructural limitations:

“In many places in the country, you can’t operate these machines. The reasoning given was insufficient communication and power structure. Where we went wrong, and we know we went wrong, we try to put things right.”

Commenting on education loans and anti-corruption efforts, Akume defended the Federal Government’s student loan scheme, describing it as a “novelty in Africa”:

“Some students cannot afford ₦25,000 to pay for university education. Now, you get a loan, finish, and when you start working, you begin to pay. Over ₦665 billion has been disbursed to students. When we do something good, we should celebrate.”

On corruption, he listed recoveries and prosecutions as evidence that the government is taking action:

“People are being jailed. Private jets have been confiscated. Houses have been recovered. A lot has been recovered from major institutions. The government is not just sitting idly by. The Church is the moral conscience of the nation.”

Akume described the Church as “the moral conscience of the nation,” affirming its right to criticize government:

“You have the right to criticize, and we support your criticism because it helps society move forward,” he told the bishops.

Quoting former US President Abraham Lincoln, he reiterated that democracy is “government of the people, by the people, and for the people,” stressing that legitimate power derives from citizens and must serve the collective welfare.

He commended the CBCN’s contributions to education, healthcare, and social services, assuring continued partnership between government and the Church in promoting peace, youth empowerment, and inter-religious harmony:

“Nigeria’s strength lies in her diversity. We must continue to build bridges of understanding rather than walls of suspicion. Authentic leadership is a sacred trust. Authority must always be exercised in service of the common good,” the SGF added.