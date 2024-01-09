Don’t Listen To Sycophants, Reconcile With Wike: Boyloaf Advises Fubara

Chief Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, an ex-agitator from Niger Delta has called on the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to shun all the sycophants and pursue reconciliation with former Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Chief Barrister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.

Ebikabowei Victor-Ben who is also known as General Boyloaf said that despite the perceived support being shown to Governor Fubura by some supporters within and outside Rivers State, the Governor should pursue the part of peace and reconciliation with his predecessor for the sake of peace and development of the State.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Yenagoa, Boyloaf, who also expressed concern over the delayed settlement of the Rivers Crisis, said “Those fanning the ember of crisis are doing so because of personal enrichment stating that they will be nowhere near the governor if something happens to his mandate as Governor of Rivers State.

He said that it is too early for this to be happening in Rivers State advising that one way or another, they should find peace.”

Boyloaf who was one of the major leaders and co-founders of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and instrumental in the successful establishment of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), pointed out that the Rivers and Niger Delta people know that Former Governor Wike is very important to the region.

He also urged Governor Fubura to take a cue from the relationship between Former Governor Seriake Dickson and Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, stating that “the peaceful and harmonious relationship between Dickson and Diri was due to patience, understanding, and loyalty.

Boyloaf cautioned the self-acclaimed pro-Fubura supporters threatening to make Rivers ungovernable if Governor Siminalayi Fubara is removed from office, warning that they are only out for their personal enrichment.

“By Now, Governor Fubura should ensure that peace reigns in Rivers State. God forbid something happens to his mandate; the same sycophants will be the first to abuse him. He should engage other peace-loving leaders to intervene and ensure reconciliation is achieved as soon as possible.”

“Wike stood strong in the battle to ensure the Southern Presidency of Tinubu when other Niger Delta Elders and Leaders were fighting for another Fulani man to succeed a Fulani man as President. Not that Wike does not like the Fulani man but he fought for true federalism, justice, equity, and peace.”

“Look at Governor Douye Diri and Dickson. When Dickson helped Douye Diri to become Governor with the assistance of the Almighty, despite all temptations, Governor. Diri refused to be drawn into battle with his predecessor.”

“It shows that Governor Diri was grateful and loyal which led Dickson to work openly and vigorously for the second term bid of Governor Diri. It showed that they worked for the peace of Bayelsa state and they refused to allow sycophants to divide them.”

“Governor Fubura must not be deceived. If the fight continues and he is removed, there would not be any network to his phone, because those agitating and making empty threats will abandon him and go to the next person.”

“Late former Governor Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha (DSP) was removed from office and the Heavens did not fall, but everybody moved on to support former Governor Goodluck Jonathan as Governor before he eventually became President.”

On the repeated attempts by some few politicians to turn the Rivers State crisis into an ethnic battle, Boyloaf insisted that their attempt is shameful, stating that “Wike has proven himself to be more of an Ijaw man by actions, than many Ijaw elders and leaders given his disposition to the empowerment and development of Ijaw sons and daughters.”

“Wike fought vigorously for the retention of an Ijaw son as Managing Director of the NDDC. When it was time to nominate the EDFA of the NDDC, Wike nominated an Ijaw Man. Wike again fought for an Ijaw man, Heineken Lokpobiri, to become the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil).

“He ensured a smooth succession of the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB. When Wike was fighting these battles for the Ijaw people, a former minister, who is an Ijaw man was busy fighting against the interest of the Ijaw people.”

He called on the people of Rivers State and the Niger Delta region to support the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike for the infrastructural development and economic growth he achieved for the Rivers people adding that they are unforgettable legacies.

“Former Governor Wike had the choice to nominate his successor from Ogoni land and other parts of Rivers State, but he insisted on Governor Fubura, an Ijaw man, and worked vigorously to get him elected as Governor, this alone is commendable.”

Boyloaf also commended the Minister of FCT for showing capacity in the ongoing developmental change in every part of the FCT adding that “he is replicating capacity building in every part of the FCT and has saved over N100billion for the FCT in a few months, including the discoveries of monumental fraud and corruption in the system. Presently, abandoned roads and bridges are springing up in every part of the FCT.”

“Within a few months of assuming office, Minister Wike has achieved verifiable projects in the FCT.

“In the history of the FCT., only a few former FCT Ministers (if any) have recorded the level of project development and successes that Minister Wike has achieved within six (6) months in office.”

Boyloaf called on the Governor and people of Rivers State to show support and ensure that peace is returned to Rivers and urged Governor Fubura to do the needful by seeking a peaceful resolution of the lingering crisis with his Boss, Minister Wike.