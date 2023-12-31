‘Don’t Intimidate Us, We’re All Tinubu’s Children’, Adebutu Tells APC

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State to stop intimidating members of his party, saying they are all children of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adebutu made the remark on Saturday during the end-of-the-year party organised by the PDP, held at the Party Secretariat, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The PDP chieftain called on Tinubu to call Governor Abiodun and the APC in the state to order.

“This is not about one party, we have seen the governorship candidate of the LP here, Mr Shogunle, and even some part of the APC who joined forces with us during the last election, and that is why we have told them to stop intimidating us, we are all Tinubu’s children.

“Our own party here is a party that preaches one Nigeria and one Ogun state. We are not campaigning here today, but we must still speak the truth and speak it loudly. At a time they said my offence was money laundry, they said I gave you money.

“Meanwhile, we shall talk when the time is right because it is my money that I am giving to people but that man, he is spending government money, he will explain in due time.”

Also speaking, the Secretary of the party, Sunday Solarin, lamented that democracy cannot thrive under an atmosphere of bullying.

Solarin said the PDP is too big a party to be intimidated by the APC or any party.

He noted that the ruling party has been hostile toward the PDP because of the party’s matter before the Supreme Court.

Solarin was however, optimistic of victory noting that, “The party actually won the election and that is why we are still in court and we believe quite well that the Supreme Court will set the records straight because it is a court of policy and there are a lot of policy errors we think should have given us favourable judgement at the lower courts, but we know that we are going to get the victory at the Supreme Court.

“We are not jittery over the Supreme Court judgement because we know that we have a good case. The judges at the lower courts have been dwelling on technicalities and we know that some of these technical excuses will not anchor on the justices of the Supreme Court.

“We know that once the Supreme Court looks at our case on an evidence base and attaches probative value to some of the documents that we presented, we can have our way and we are optimistic that we will definitely have our way.”