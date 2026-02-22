Don’t Impersonate Awujale-elect, Fusengbuwa Ruling House Warns Rep Kuye

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has warned a member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ademorin Aliyu Kuye, to stop parading himself as the Awujale-elect or risk legal prosecution.

The Princes and Princesses of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, the royal family qualified to produce the next Awujale of Ijebuland, issued this warning to Prince Kuye in a statement on Saturday.

The royal family also demanded the arrest and prosecution of Prince Kuye for the violation of the state’s laws on the Awujale selection process.

The statement signed by Barrister Kunle Johnson Adebajo on behalf of the Princes and Princesses of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House, declared the alleged action of Hon Kuye as “illegal and capable of causing chaos and unrest in Ijebuland.”

Recall that in January, the Ogun State Government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Hamzat Ganiyu, denied media and social media reports that a particular candidate had been selected as the next Awujale.

The state government’s statement had further warned that any individual or group found fabricating, promoting, or circulating such claims will face investigations and prosecution under the law.

The ruling house, in its statement, stressed that Kuye’s action “violates Ijebuland and Ogun State’s chieftaincy and customary laws as well as proper succession procedures.”