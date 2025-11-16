WORD OF HOPE TOPIC: Don’t ignore or underrate what you have TEXT: 2 Kings 4:1-7; Matthew 14:15-21; Matthew 15:32-38. 2 Kings 4:2. “And Elisha said unto her, What shall I do for thee? tell me, what hast thou in the house? And she said, Thine handmaid hath not anything in the house, save a pot of oil”. 2 Kings 4:6. “And it came to pass, when the vessels were full, that she said unto her son, Bring me yet a vessel. And he said unto her, There is not a vessel more. And the oil stayed”. 2 Kings 4:7. “Then she came and told the man of God. And he said, Go, sell the oil, and pay thy debt, and live thou and thy children of the rest”. Matthew 14:16. “But Jesus said unto them, They need not depart; give ye them to eat”.

Matthew 14:17. “And they said unto him, We have here but five loaves, and two fishes”. Matthew 14:20. “And they did all eat, and were filled: and they took up of the fragments that remained twelve baskets full”. Matthew 14:21. “And they that had eaten were about five thousand men, beside women and children”. Matthew 15:34. “And Jesus saith unto them, How many loaves have ye? And they said, Seven, and a few little fishes”. Matthew 15:37. “And they did all eat, and were filled: and they took up of the broken meat that was left seven baskets full”. Matthew 15:38. “And they that did eat were four thousand men, beside women and children”. God does not use the multitudes to fight battles. Only Caleb and Joshua brought good and positive reports about the promised land, while the group of Ten brought evil reports about the land.

God told Gideon that these people were too many to go to the battlefield, and He eventually reduced their numbers drastically. God made something out of nothing. God does extraordinary things with ordinary things. He does the Supernatural things with the natural things. This is the evidence that God is UNQUESTIONABLE. God has the Power to do anything He decides to do. He makes a common man to become a celebrity by His Power. He gives a slave the privilege to rule. He makes the elder serve the younger, and who will question Him? The little things that you have but you don’t value, that small thing that you have that you ignore, the few people that you have around you but you underrate, are those that God wants to use to turn around your life.

That small gift that God gave you, but you don’t count on being anything, is what God needs to take your life to the next level. That little thing that you have but you don’t value is what God wants to use to make you in life. Don’t ignore or underrate the little you have.

The little you have plus God is your next Miracle. God does not need many things to change your life positively. He only needs a little thing, or a small thing, then your Testimonies and Miracles are very certain. According to 2 Kings 4:1- 7 where one of the wives of the sons of the prophets, whose husband died and left debt behind for them, came to Prophet Elisha for assistance.

When Prophet Elisha asked her what she had at home, she said nothing because what she had was insignificant to her, but the God of Elisha, the Living and the Almighty God, turned insignificance into blessings they used to pay the debt, and also lived on the rest. It is not plenty of things that you need to survive, but you only need God inside the little you have, and Miracles will be the order of the day. Until you realise that you need God in the little you have, but rather you are chasing the plenty without God, you might not be able to achieve anything worthwhile in life.