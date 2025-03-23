Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has urged fans to separate his acts from his religion, Islam.

Naira Marley made this remark amid backlash trailing his recent testimony at the coroner inquest of his late signee, Mohbad where he denied allegations of bullying the singer.

Following this, Naira Marley took to his X page to emphasize that while Islam is “Perfect,” Muslims, like all humans, are not.

He called on critics to blame him for his actions rather than attributing his lifestyle to his faith.

He wrote: “Islam is perfect, Muslims are not. If I make a mistake, blame me, but not my religion.”

His comment has however sparked mixed reactions as many took to the comment section to share their opinions.

Reactions trailing this post;

@Mr_Lasdon, wrote, “This is why Muslims are encouraged to act according to the teaching of Islam. We should always reflect and be good ambassadors of our religion.” @Olumachoo, commented, “Well said! Islam, like any faith, is pure. It’s people who fall short. Judge individuals, not the religion.” @MD_Jatta took a critical approach, stating, “Oh no, you’re the perfect representation of your religion—flaws and all. By the way, if you can read actual Arabic (which I can), I’ll pick a song from your terrible playlist and torture my ears with it all day long.” @ObinnaCEO added, “No religion is perfect, just as no human is. Faith is meant to guide, not to claim superiority. What matters is how we live, treat others, and strive for truth.”

