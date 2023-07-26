Don’t Hide Under Chieftaincy Law To Perpetrate Evil, Bayelsa Govt Warns Traditional Rulers

The Bayelsa State Government on Wednesday warned that no traditional ruler should hide under the State’s Chieftaincy Law to perpetrate evil in their domains.

This was as he called on them to be above board in their dealings while warning against the violation of the state’s Law by communities and individuals in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the warning at a meeting held with the Ibenanaowei of the Gbarain Kingdom, King Funpere Akah, and the various paramount rulers from the twelve communities that make up the Gbarain Kingdom, at Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor frowned at the litany of court cases currently surrounding many traditional stools across the state.

Condemning the trend, Ewhrudjakpo said Government would see to the full enforcement of the Chieftaincy Law to forestall the rampant power tussles being witnessed in several communities.

He stated that government would hold interactive meetings with various stakeholders to further enlighten them on the true position of the State Chieftaincy and Community Administrative Law, especially as it concerns the tenure of traditional rulers and succession to power.

He maintained that the position of the law on the tenure of traditional rulers in the state was quite unambiguous for the people to understand and obey.

The Deputy Governor, thanked the Gbarain Monarch and his council for maintaining the peace in their area, stressing that the state Government would continue to hold the traditional institution in very high esteem.

He urged individuals who are already in court because of Chieftaincy issues to patiently wait for judgment and avoid taking the laws into their hands to foment trouble as the government would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone who threatens the peace in any community.

“We hold the traditional institution in very high esteem. We feel that this is an institution that has a role in every civilized society.

“For us as a government, we believe that the traditional institution needs to play a role. If a few traditional rulers are not able to administer their communities, that is not sufficient for us to say that the traditional rulers are not playing any role in the administration of their communities.

“And that is the essence of the Community Chieftaincy and Administrative Law enacted by Senator Dickson which we felt must be enforced. We are very much available and we will use every power available as government to enforce that law. So enforcement of the law is one of the things we must do.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Ibenanaowei of Gbarain Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Funpere Akah, raised concern over the countless cases in court over the Amanaowei stool in several communities in the kingdom.

King Akah said although the position of the law was quite clear, some individuals were bent on unjustifiably unseating the occupants of the traditional stools in their communities.

The royal father, therefore, appealed to the Bayelsa State Government to intervene, as the litigations could lead to anarchy and breakdown of law and order in the affected communities.