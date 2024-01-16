Don’t give up on us, TroostEkong begs Nigerians

In the aftermath of a disheartening 1-1 draw against the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea in their opening match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Super Eagles vicecaptain William Troost-Ekong is urging passionate Nigerian soccer fans to continue supporting the team. Despite the less-than-stellar performance, Troost-Ekong emphasized the importance of the fans’ unwavering support. Speaking after the game, the PAOK Salonica defender expressed gratitude for the fans who showed up to cheer the team. “I just want to say thank you for the support for the guys that came out there,” Troost-Ekong stated.

“Of course, we’re disappointed; we feel the same way as you guys, we wanted to win today, but I think we have to look at the positives.” Troost-Ekong highlighted the team’s positive aspects, pointing out that they created numerous scoring opportunities. He remains optimistic that with better fortune, the Super Eagles would have secured a victory in the game. Looking ahead to their next crucial match against hosts Cote d’Ivoire on Thursday, Troost-Ekong implored fans not to lose faith in the team. “We created a lot of chances, and on another day we would have won that game and will be very motivated Thursday. Don’t give up on us,” he urged.