Don’t Give Up Despite Dire Circumstances – OborevWori

In a message his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon signed on his behalf, Governor Sheriff Oborev- wori of Delta State urged his countrymen not to give up despite the dire circumstances Nigeria is grappling with.

He urged Deltans and other Nigerians to support governments at all levels in their quest to salvage the nation and its economy. He said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I congratulate Nigerians as we celebrate the 63rd anniversary of our Country’s independence.

“I send my warm felicitations to President Bola Tinubu, Deltans and the people of Nigeria on this year’s independence anniversary.

“Nigeria has been a source of inspiration for the rest of Africa for 63 years; thanks to the creativity and diversity of its people and its extended period of democratic governance.