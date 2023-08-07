Don’t Give Room For Enemies To Cause Crises Between Us, Makinde Tells Labour Unions

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appealed to workers in the state not to allow some people he described as enemies of the state to cause a rift between them and the state government.

Makinde who made this declaration while addressing the workers on Monday in Ibadan assured them that his administration would sustain its cordial relationship with labour unions.

He said: “Five years ago, I was not here. In three years and some months to come, I will not be here as the governor, but our state will remain.

“In everything that we do, let us remember that it is our state; we don’t have anywhere else that we can call home. And anyone who wants to draw water from the well should not pollute that well.”

The governor further said: “There are people who don’t want progress for our state; they will try to come in between you and I. But I have promised that every quarter, we will be having a parley with the leadership of the labour unions. We will ensure we close the gap between the government and labour.”

It will be recalled that workers in the state had last week protested for about four days, demanding better conditions of service as well as payment of a few months’ allowances being owed them. The governor on Saturday implored them to resume work yesterday, promising to heed their demands.