Don’t Forget Sacrifices Made, Diri Urges Nigerians

Share

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has called for concerted effort to build a Nigeria that embodied justice, equity and peace and that was deserving of the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes.

Diri stated this yesterday at this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at the Peace Park in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Paying tribute to the nation’s slain heroes, he stressed the need to move beyond ceremonial gestures and ensure that the sacrifices of the heroes were reflected in the progress and betterment of society.

The governor said: “The legacy of our heroes calls for a Nigeria where justice, equity, and prosperity are tangible realities for all citizens.

It is about ensuring that policies and actions bring about meaningful and positive outcomes, addressing the needs of all Nigerians, and working towards the common good.”

Share

Please follow and like us: