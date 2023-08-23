Don’t fight with NFF, other sports federations, Chukwu tells minister

A former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu has urged the new Sports Minister, Senator John Engh, not to follow in the path of his predecessors who made fighting sports federations their pastime during their tenures. Chukwu reckoned that most former ministers engaged in altercations with sports federations, which caused distractions for them and got them derailed from their objectives of repositioning the sector. He said the fights were usually unnecessary, saying as a father he should not attempt to trample on the federations but work amiably with them.

“I will advise the minister to avoid fighting with sports federations, especially the NFF (Nigeria Football Federation), we have seen the kind of embarrassment that kind of thing usually cause the country and he should be able to run away from doing the same thing. He is a father to everybody and for sports to move on, he has to carry everybody along,” he said.The former Green Eagles captain said Enoh can succeed in his new role despite not having a background in sports only if he works closely with technocrats, experts and ex-internationals.

He said: “We wish him good luck; we all want the best for sports and it doesn’t matter if we have another politician in charge of the sector if only he can listen to the advice of those people he meets on the ground. He has to work closely with experts in the field, who will make him to succeed. He has to speak with the ex-internationals. “I want him to pick special interest in our football; there is no doubt this is the number one sport in the country and success here will really define his tenure, he has to put a lot of resources into the game even though I am not saying he should neglect other sports.” Meanwhile, Enoh has insisted he did not lobby President Bola Tinubu to become the sports minister. “I didn’t lobby to be sports minister. President Bola Tinubu saw me fit and decided to put the task of building sports in Nigeria. Since he assigned me this portfolio, I have been reading about sports,” he said.