Don’t Fan Embers Of Hate, Disunity, OSGF Tells Nigerians

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has called on Nigerians never to take pokers of embers of hate and disunity, who are alleging that the President Bola Tinubu’s administration has defaulted in observing the principle of federal character seriously .

In a release by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Office, Segun Imohiosen, the OSGF categorically refuted claims of lopsidedness and emphasised its unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity, and national unity.

“All appointments are made in strict adherence to federal character principle, as enshrined in Section 14 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Altered).

“It is notable to mention that His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, believes strongly in the unity of Nigeria and is guided by the ideals of fairness and tenets of justice in all appointments. This Administration is dedicated to ensuring that all regions and demographics of the country are adequately represented in its institutions and agencies.

“The OSGF therefore, urges the public to disregard unfounded speculations and rely on official Government sources for accurate information.”

