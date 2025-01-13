Don’t Fail Nigerians, Senate Tells NWDC, SEDC Nominees

Share

The Senate, on Monday, enjoined nominees for the Governing Boards of the North West Development Commission and the South East Development Commission, not to betray the confidence reposed in them by President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians.

The lawmakers gave this charge while screening the nominees by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Regional Development Commissions, Chaired by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia-North).

First to undergo grilling were the 14 board member nominees of the NWDC led by Alhaji Lawal Samai’la Abdullahi (Chairman) and Professor Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji, who retained his position as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Others are; Dr. Yahaya Umar Namahe, Hon. Aminu Suleiman, Ja’afar Abubakar Sadeeq, Yahaya Aminu Abdullahi, Hon. Engr Muhammad Ali Wudil, Shamsu Sule, Nasidi Ali, Chukwu Chijtoke, Ahmed Mohammed, Engr. Ahmed Rufai Timasantyu, Macdonalds Michael Uyi And Hon. Babatunde Dada.

Also screened are the 18-member nominees of the South-East Development Commission led by Dr. Emeka Nworgu (Chairman) and Hon. Mark Okoye (MD/ CEO).

Others are; Barr. Ugochukwu H. Agballah , Hon. Okey kzenwa , Chief Hyacinth Ikpor , Chidi Echeazu, Barr. Ifeanyi Agwu Ph.D , Nasiru Usman, Hamma Adama Ali Kumo Edward David Onoja , Orure Kufre Inima , Daniel Akwari, Chief (Mrs) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka (E.D. Finance), Chief Sylvester Okonkwo ( E.D. Corporate Services , Hon. Toby Okechukwu ( E.D. Projects ), Sen, Anthony Agbo ( E.D. Commercial and Industrial Development ) and Dr. Clifford Ogbede (E.D. Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development).

In his introduction, Prof Abdullahi Ma’aji, a graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka and current Special Adviser to the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, on Education,1 described himself as a human development specialist and gave an account of his accomplishments in public office positions he held.

Sen. Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina), who commended the credentials of the Chairmanship nominee said;

“This appointment is well deserved and he is qualified to be the MD for the NWDC thank the President for nominating him because he is intelligent.

Senator Babangida Hussaini reminded the nominees of the trust entrusted in them by the President and Nigerians, he urged them not to let the President down;

“Candidly speaking ours is to urge you to know that the confidence of Nigerians and Bola Tinubu who found you worthy of this appointment will be on your shoulders. Justify the appointment, and work for Nigerians, we have a lot of challenges, Don’t let Nigeria and the President down.

Shortly after a brief introduction by the nominees of the SEDC, the Chairman of the Committee Senator Orji Kalu, re-echoed the warnings of his colleagues, Kalu told the nominees to prioritise the interest of the people.

He warned them against unethical acts; “I want to warn you people, you are the face of this organisation and we don’t want anything that will bring the name of our President to disrepute. We will not tolerate anything that is against the interest of the people, the Senate committee will oversee you seriously.

“Don’t pay for a job that is not done, we won’t hesitate to report back to the President to sack you. Use the money for the development of the people. So far no member has objected to your clearance.

“Look at the trust these members have given to you, we want you to improve the relationship between you and the National Assembly. We are attending to you because of the budget process, if you don’t do it your Commissions will miss the budget process because the Senate will soon go on recess.

