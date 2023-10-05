Don’t Expect Stable Grid After Vandalization, TCN Tells Nigerians

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has warned Nigerians that a reliable national grid cannot be guaranteed due to vandalism of its facilities.

TCN expressed its concerns on its X account, emphasising that the alarming rate of vandalism of its installations across the country means that Nigerians should not anticipate a dependable electrical grid.

The TCN criticized the public for permitting vandals to continue their destructive actions against its infrastructure, stating that as a consequence, grid stability and expansion should not be anticipated.

TCN said, “The rate of vandalism of TCN’s installations nationwide is becoming alarming. We cannot eat our cake and still have it. We cannot continue to vandalise power infrastructure or look the other way when such activities are ongoing and expect grid stability and expansion.”

It would be recalled that in September, there were reports of 108 power transmission towers being destroyed by vandals between January 2022 and September 2023.

Also, in May, vandals destroyed nine transmission towers of the TCN in Ogun State.

In the period under review, the incidents were recorded in Benin, Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, and Kano regions.

Among the attacks on the TCN towers were those attributed to Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state two years ago, indicating that these incidents extend beyond theft and accidents to deliberate acts of sabotage.