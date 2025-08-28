Don’t Expect Messiah In 2027, Farotimi Urges Nigerians

As the battle for the 2027 general election draws near, Nigerian human rights lawyer and political activist, Dele Farotimi has urged Nigerians not to expect a messiah as President.

According to the activist, any one who thinks any of the presidential candidates or hopefuls are messiah should get his brain checked.

Farotimi, made this remark in reaction to a statement issued by an X user who wondered if the former Anambra State Governor and the 2023 Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi is a messiah.

The X user write: “Is Peter Obi the messiah we are expecting?”

In response, Farotimi wrote: “I expect no messiah to save Nigeria and the victims of Nigeria, and anyone expecting a messiah should have their brains examined.

“Your messiah resides in your mirror, nobody’s coming to save us, it is up to us to save ourselves.”