Don’t Drag Us Into Land, Chieftaincy Disputes – Ondo CP

Share

The Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, has said that the Command under his watch will not interfere in Chieftaincy and land disputes.

However, he assured that the Police would continue to maintain law and order in all communities across the State.

Speaking during a press conference, Afolabi emphasized that the Police should not be dragged into civil matters, including chieftaincy-related disputes.

Addressing a viral video that alleged Policemen deployed to the Idogun Community stole mobile phones, he described the claim as false and unfounded.

Explaining the Police presence in Idogun, he said that Officers were deployed to restore peace after residents became riotous following the arrest and remand of one Jide Falade.

He clarified that the video accusing Officers of theft was misleading, revealing that investigations showed the supposed “phone shop” was actually a Barbershop where Officers usually charged their phones.

His words: “My men are still in that community. People who know me understand that I do not compromise. When I saw the video, I instructed that whoever was involved should be arrested.

“The Policemen were interrogated, and they explained that they had only gone to the shop to collect their Phones after charging them. They never denied going there.”

He added: “I have not received any report of stolen Phones. If there is any, we will investigate. The poster of the video might be a sympathizer of Falade.

I urge the public to disregard the misleading claims, as they appear to be the work of someone trying to be mischievous. As of now, no one has come forward to report that their phone shop was burgled.”

Providing background on the unrest in Idogun, Afolabi disclosed that the Police had received complaints about Falade, who claims to be a retired Navy captain who served in the American military.

According to him, “When I received reports that Falade and his men had allegedly kidnapped individuals and seized their property, I dispatched the SWAT team to apprehend him.

He was arrested and brought to Akure for investigation. Following the investigation, Falade was arraigned on a ten-count charge and was remanded at the Ondo Correctional Centre.”

He further revealed that Falade’s arrest and detention led to violent protests by his supporters, who blocked roads and set up bonfires.

His words: “In the course of restoring order, one of our officers was attacked with a machete.

“Despite this provocation, I gave strict orders that my men must not use live ammunition. We applied minimal force, and no one was killed or injured.”

Afolabi distanced the Police from the ongoing chieftaincy crisis in Idogun, accusing Falade of resorting to thuggery instead of following due process to challenge the community’s leadership.

He said: “I advised him that if he had issues with the community ruler, he should approach the governor, the judiciary, or the House of Assembly rather than mobilizing youths to take the law into their own hands.”

The Commissioner assured the public that the police would remain neutral and committed to maintaining law and order in the community.

His words: “The Police will not be drawn into mischief. An inspector cannot stoop so low as to steal a phone. This is simply an attempt by some individuals to be mischievous because their associate is being held accountable for his actions.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

