Don’t Drag Us Into Land, Chieftaincy Disputes, Ondo CP Warns

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, has said that the command under his watch will not dabble into chieftaincy and land matters.

He, however, said the command would maintain law and order in all communities in the state. Speaking during a press conference, Afolabi, said the police in the state should not be dragged into civil matters such as chieftaincy-related issues.

He stated that policemen deployed to the Idogun Community acted professionally and never stole phones, as claimed in a viral video.

The police boss explained that the policemen were deployed to maintain law and order after the people became riotous over the arrest and remand of one Jide Falade, who has been remanded in prison custody.

Speaking on the circumstances surrounding the viral video, which claimed that one of the officers sent to restore peace in the community mobile phones, he described the allegations as not only false, but unfounded.

He dismissed the video as misleading and explained that investigations revealed that the supposed phone shop was actually a barber shop where officers typically charged their phones.

His words, “My men are still in that community. People who know me very well know that I do not compromise.

