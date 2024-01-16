Don’t Drag Tinubu Into Ondo Politics – SSG

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu has cautioned against dragging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s name into the State political matters.

Odu in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, alleged plans to destroy existing peace in the State before and after the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Odu, who is interested in the governorship ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November election described as saddening the plot by an online news platform and its financiers to fan the embers of crisis in a state from where its proprietor hails.

She denied the report that she had a shouting match with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa over any matter including the burial committee of the late governor of the State.

The statement by the SSG, also described as disgusting the report that she threatened to throw Governor Aiyedatiwa out of office with President Tinubu’s backing.

Odu described such a report as a deliberate attempt to give the President, and father of the nation a very bad impression of her.

The statement read “The report that I threatened to throw the Governor out of office because I have President Tinubu’s backing can only come from someone who does not know the way governance works.

“How do you throw out a Governor who has committed no obvious offence against the constitution? If the platform knows of any constitutional infraction committed by the Governor to warrant him being thrown out, the online news platform should say so but as for me, I don’t know any.

“As someone who understands Mr President’s respect for order, and who has enormous respect for the office and person of the President, I would never even think of bringing him into any matter that will be a mere distraction to him even if there is any, and in any case where is the power tussle that the online news is talking about?

“Honourable Lucky Ayedatiwa is the Governor, and that is not in dispute. Also, I have enormous respect for the office of Governor and will always respect Governor Aiyedatiwa who is my brother”

Odu who assured that she would do her work diligently and responsibly till her last day in office, pointed out that the state is bigger than anyone and that she will not be a party to bringing the state down.

Her words “Those who wish to cause crisis in the state should remember that posterity will judge them, and the spirit of the founding fathers of the state will stand against them”

Odu described as laughable the claim that she called the Governor an impostor, stressing that she is too educated to use words with no bearing to a conversation.

According to her, “Why would a thinking person call Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa who was duly sworn in as Governor by the Chief Judge of the state an impostor? Again I say that if the platform knows what qualifies Aiyedatiwa as an impostor it is free to let it out but I am not an illiterate who will use words without knowing the meaning”

Odu implored the governor to conduct an integrity test on members of the State Executive Council to know those who misrepresent facts about events at the meetings of the Council to avoid a situation whereby they would destroy his government.