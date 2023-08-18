Don’t Drag Kano Tribunal Into Disrepute, APC Warns NNPPC Govt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) government in Kano State against dragging the name of the Chairman of the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge, into disrepute because of its apparent dismal defence performance at the tribunal.

The APC said the deliberate attempt by the state government to malign the tribunal chairman for fear of what could possibly be the final judgement by creating a fictitious story and quoting her out of context, amounts to disrespect for the judge and the judiciary in general. A statement issued yesterday in Kano by the immediate past Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs and spokesperson for Gawuna/Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba, said when Justice Azinge made the revelation on the alleged attempt to bribe a member of the tribunal by a senior lawyer, she never named any particular party, but just to denigrate the APC, the NNPP government referred to the APC as the bribe giver.

He noted further that the state government is also preempting the possible unravelling of the actual bribe given by the tribunal and therefore wanted to malign the judge.