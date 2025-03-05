Don’t Disrupt Peaceful Terrain In FUOYE – SUG 

Share

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) on Wednesday staged a mass protest against what they described as a deliberate attempt by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) Women’s Committee to disrupt activities in the university.

The students cautioned the SSANU National Women’s Committee against making inflammatory statements that could disrupt the peace and stability of FUOYE under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

The protest follows a recent press conference held by the SSANU Women’s Committee in Otuoke, Bayelsa State, where the group demanded the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor over an allegation of sexual harassment made by a senior staff member of the university.

The students described the SSANU’s call for the VC’s suspension as a “shameful and politically motivated attack” and accused the committee of attempting to disrupt the university’s progress through baseless claims.

Speaking during the protest, some student leaders, identified as Olaniyan lsrael Eniola Vice-President, Justice Victor Ajisafe Olaseni, Chief Justice of the Student Union Judicial Council, ldowu Andrew Odunayo, Senator representing Faculty of Law, who represented the student union Senate Adebisi Emmanuel said; “We are appalled by the disgraceful actions of a so-called union body, the SSANU National Women’s Committee, led by Ijeoma Kalu, which is demanding the suspension of our highly respected Vice-Chancellor over a completely unfounded allegation.

“It is disappointing that these women, who should be expected to uphold truth and integrity, have chosen instead to spread falsehoods and engage in media blackmail. We were shocked to read how they publicly disgraced themselves, calling for the removal of our beloved VC without any factual basis.”

The student leader highlighted that the staff member who made the allegation had never accused Fasina of sexual harassment in any formal document:

“The Vice-Chancellor has already clarified that the staff in her official petition to the Governing Council never mentioned sexual harassment. Even in her statements before the Nigerian Police, which investigated the matter, there was no mention of sexual harassment. So where did the SSANU Women’s Committee fabricate this claim from? On what basis are they demanding his suspension? This is clearly a politically motivated smear campaign, which is doomed to fail.”

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) reiterated their full support for the Vice-Chancellor, describing his administration as the most impactful in the history of FUOYE.

“Under Professor Fasina’s leadership, FUOYE has witnessed unprecedented development. He has been a compassionate father figure to students, ensuring zero tolerance for sexual harassment, sex-for-marks, intimidation, and oppression. He has actively supported students through scholarships and financial aid, ensuring that no student drops out due to financial hardship.”

The students warned SSANU and its affiliates to desist from further interference, urging them to allow the university’s governing council to complete its investigation without external pressures.

“It is unfortunate that rather than focusing on the incredible progress FUOYE has made under this administration, some individuals are spreading baseless and damaging narratives. We strongly caution against the interference of uninvited groups seeking to disrupt the university’s stability.

This issue must be handled legally and fairly, without external manipulations aimed at tarnishing the university’s reputation.”

The students urged the Governing Council to act with diligence and fairness, ensuring that justice prevails.

“FUOYE stands as a beacon of excellence in Nigeria’s educational landscape, and its integrity must be protected at all costs. We trust that the truth will prevail and that this great university’s dignity, integrity, and reputation will remain untarnished.”

The Students’ Union Government, while reaffirming their solidarity with the Vice-Chancellor, stated that they “will resist any attempt to derail the institution’s progress.”

