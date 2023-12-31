Don’t Disappoint Your People, Oba Oloto Tells Sowunmi

A House of Representative member, representing the Ojo federal constituency, honourable Oluwaseyi Ayopo Sowunmi has promised never to let down its constituent.

He made the promise over the weekend when he embarked on courtesy visits to four traditional rulers in its constituency, to thank them for the support given to him.

After the tour of the monarchs’ palaces, he addressed its constituents at a

reception organized for him and he thanked them for the warm reception.

He said I have listened to what all the monarchs told me at the various palaces I visited, I promise never to let you down and I will also not discriminate between those who voted for me and those who did not.

“We are all one big family irrespective of the political parties we belong to, why am here is to say thank you to you all and to also celebrate Christmas with you my brothers and sisters, because I was not with you during the festive period. I promise not to disappoint you but to represent you well.

“I appreciate you all, I want to promise to be faithful to you because we have no other place to call home than where we are now. Thank you all for standing by me.”

The courtesy visit started from the palace of Elete of Ete, Oba Nofiu Dauda Oduowoiya, and moved to the Palace of Oba Kazeem Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa where he was received with pump and pageantry by the monarch, the Chiefs into the palace and also received a royal blessing.

The train also moved to the palace of Oba Momodu Afolabi Ashafa, the Aladi of Ijanikin Kingdom where he was also received by a large crowd from the town to the palace.

The elated Oba Ashafa named the House of Rep member ‘Omowale’ and prayed for him to have a successful tenure and urged him not to forget where he was coming from and should always remember his constituents in whatever he does.

While, at the palace of Oloto, it was like a carnival as the whole place was filled to the brim with guests and well-wishers.

While the Oloto also prayed for him and urged him to be wary of gossipers and rumour mongers because such people will never do him good, but rather demarket him because of their own selfish interests.

“I believe you’ve seen the crowd behind you, don’t disappoint them, where you are in your house always remember you are from here and let it be your priority to bring development and social amenities home. We are one big family in all Awori land always remember your roots and shall be well with you. “