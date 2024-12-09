Don’t Diminish Your Influence, Shehu Sani Cautions Senators, Reps

Share

Former Senator Shehu Sani has cautioned lawmakers in the National Assembly against letting their influence diminish by virtue of their actions.

Sani, who gave the charge at the opening of the the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF) week in Abuja on Monday challenged them to live up to their responsibility for the good of the country.

He said a subservient posture by the legislature was not in the interest of the country and warned that it could impede good governance and undermine democracy.

In a keynote address titled “Sustainable Democracy and Nation Building,” Sani contrasted the current National Assembly with the 8th Assembly led by Senator Bukola Saraki, which he praised for standing firm against executive overreach.

He observed with dismay that the powers of the National Assembly seemed to be eroded with time.

“In our time, it was unthinkable for heads of MDAs to ignore our summons. They understood the gravity of our oversight functions,” Sani said.

He warned that the current Assembly risks becoming a “rubber stamp” for the executive, sacrificing its independence and weakening democratic checks and balances.

Sani cautioned lawmakers against prioritising personal gain over their constitutional responsibilities.

“This institution needs respect. If you turn yourselves into stooges or compliant representatives, you will lose that respect. Our era defended legislative independence, but it came at a cost – frosty relationships with the executive and delays in passing bills. However, excessive cooperation is equally dangerous, as it emboldens tyranny,” he stated.

Highlighting the consequences of subservience, Sani noted instances where heads of MDAs openly challenged lawmakers during oversight functions, a behaviour he said would not have been tolerated in previous Assemblies.

“The Senate President must ensure that nominees for appointments and executive proposals undergo serious scrutiny. This is not a place for automatic approval,” he stressed.

He further reminded lawmakers that their primary duty is to serve Nigerians, not the presidency.

“You are here to represent the people, not to become ‘ranked’ sycophants for the executive. Your legacy will be defined by your stance on critical issues, not by how long you served,” he said.

Sani also acknowledged the vital but often overlooked role of legislative aides, describing them as the backbone of the legislature, instrumental in drafting laws and policies for the country’s governance.

The former senator’s remarks serve as a rallying call for the National Assembly to reclaim its independence and reinforce its oversight role in safeguarding democracy.

