Don’t devalue NPFL with slave contracts, Jalla warns NPL

An ex-international and the Chairman of the Profession Footballers Association of Nigeria Task Force, Harrison Jalla, is urging the board of Nigeria Premier League, (NPL), led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, to avoid accepting “slave sponsorship contracts” in order to prevent the domestic league from becoming inactive. There are reports circulating that a Chinese company, alongside some unscrupulous Club Owners and Board Members of the NPFL, are pressuring Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau to agree to a 10-year-long “slave contract” for the acquisition of part of the NPFL broadcast rights. Jalla’s caution is coming hours after the NPL announced a streaming agreement with MTN.

Jalla has reminded the Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye-led NPFL board that many league writers sacrificed their lives to free the NPFL from the control of the defunct League Management Company (LMC), with the unwavering support of former Minister of Sports Chief Sunday Dare. Additionally, Jalla emphasizes that the NPL board must recognize that the players’ bloc is coowners of all the commercial properties and rights of the NPFL and must be properly guided accordingly. “From all indications, the NPL and GTI partnership is a work in progress, it would be foolhardy at this stage to rush into any under-the-table slave contract.

“What is the value of the NPL broadcast right at the time Supersport pulled out? That should be the starting point for fresh negotiation as the NPFL/GTI partnership progresses. “The main plank of the NPFL/GTI partnership is to avoid the pitfalls of slave contracts and keep the NPFL running until all its properties are disposed off at the appropriate commercial value to ensure financial independence of all the NPFL clubs.” “We cannot afford to go back to the past where personal interest is the order of the day. The Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye-led board must be given maximum support by all stakeholders to continue their good job.”