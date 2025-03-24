Don’t Destroy People’s Hopes, Wallop Zimbabwe, Emenike Tells Eagles

Share

A former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, has urged the team to maintain their winning momentum when they face Zimbabwe in Uyo in their next 2026 World Cup qualifier tomorrow.

Emenike said Nigerians are hopeful that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, especially after their impressive 2-0 victory over Rwanda last Friday and the former West Ham star warned the team against complacency which could shatter the hpes of fanatic football fans in the country.

Emenike, who was part of Nigeria’s 2013 AFCONwinning squad, praised the team’s performance in their last match, saying it was an improvement from previous games.

“From what I saw yesterday, they really did well. It was quite different from the past games in the qualifiers. They came out and gave their best,” he noted. “Everyone’s hope is high.

They should keep up the hope of the people and go all out to win against Zimbabwe.” Emenike also commended new Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, for the way he handled the team in his first match in charge, noting that the Franco-Malian could be the tactician to take Nigeria to the next level.

“The coach was good tactically. The way he mixed with the players, talked to them, and encouraged them was impressive,” Emenike said.

“He did well in Mali, and I think he is the right choice. But we don’t judge after just one game. Let’s wait for the second, third, and fourth games before making conclusions,” he added.

