Don’t Despair, Our Challeng- ES Surmountable – Barau

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has urged Nigerians not to despair, saying that the challenges facing the country are surmountable with the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Barau (APC, Kano North), in his message to Nigerians on the country’s 63rd Independence Anniversary, appealed to the citizens to remain resolute in the promotion of national unity, support and prayers for the government to succeed in its efforts to turn around the country’s fortunes positively.

In a statement signed by Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate, reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to the revival of the economy, tackling the security and other challenges facing the country.

He said: “Fellow Nigerians, as we celebrate the 63rd Independence Anniversary – the liberty from colonial rule, we must remember the enormous sacrifices made by our founding fathers; Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, among others, and recommit ourselves to the ideals they preached including the promotion of national unity, peace, justice, and tolerance.

“Yes, at 63, we have some challenges facing us as a country but they are surmountable. We will overcome them. Our country will come out stronger from its present challenges, by God’s grace.