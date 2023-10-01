Don’t Despair, Ganduje Tells Nigerians

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, while felicitating with Nigerians assured them of good governance under the administration of President Tinubu, just as he said that they should not despair.

In a goodwill message, signed by his Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje said measures already put in place by the APC-led administration would reposition the country to achieve growth and development.

The APC chairman called on Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic and religious leanings to sustain the culture of peaceful coexistence to ensure the unity and cohesion of the country.