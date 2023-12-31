‘Don’t Derail From Your 2024 Budgetary Plans’, Group Advises Abiodun

A regional group, Egba Economic Summit (EES), has advised Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun not to derail from its 2024 budgetary plans.

EES, a think-tank of public administrators and business moguls from the Egba section of Ogun State gave the advice on Sunday, during its Annual General Meeting summit, held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The advice is coming two days after Governor Abiodun signed the year 2024 Appropriation Bill of N703,028,013,431.64 into law.

The President of the EES, Christopher Oluyinka Coker said the government must strictly implement the budget “as this is the only way the people can feel the impact of government”.

Coker said the government while implementing the budget must consider the input of the people.

Coker said, “The budget is out, the government has proposals for the budget, they have topics for the budget, we can now tell them if they do A, B, C, you will get this kind of results because that is what the people are looking out for.

“Before the government drafted the budget, they would have gone to the people and find out what the people really need, our role is to advise the government on how to go about implementing their plans through the budget.

“We are telling the government to do what the people really want. We want to make the government do what they really promised the people that they would do.

“At some point, we will call the attention of the government if they derail from their plans as highlighted in the budget.

“When you leave politicians alone, they do different things, but when you are asking them questions, they always perform well.

“We cannot force the government, but what we need to do is to find a way to bridge the gap between the people and the government”.

Also speaking, the immediate past President of the summit, Chief Shina Luwoye urged the state government to give Abeokuta, the state capital more focus and attention to its infrastructural development plans.