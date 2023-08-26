Don’t Depend On Sycophants’, Policy Need To Be Review, Gumi Tell Tinubu

Renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government against taking actions or policies that could lead to the collapse of the country.

According to experts, President Tinubu’s first policy, fuel subsidy removal, implemented after taking office on May 29 had a negative effect on Nigerians and a variety of industries.

Gumi who spoke in a video shared via his official Facebook page, cautioned that some practices of the current administration could ruin the country if they were not reviewed.

He urged President Tinubu to consult experts before implementing specific policies, adding that he should not depend on sycophants.

He said, “President Tinubu, you have to revise your policies; if not they are going to destroy the nation and they are also going to destroy your government.

“Your political and economic policies, you have to review them. You have to ask people who know better and don’t depend on these sycophants.”