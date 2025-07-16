Don’t Criticise Buhari Out Of Bitterness, Says Chidoka

Former Minister for Aviation Osita Chidoka has mourned the death of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. In a statement, he expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. Chidoka criticized those criticizing Buhari administration. He said: “I note the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I extend my condolences to his family and all Nigerians who mourn him. May God grant them comfort in this time of loss.

“Former President Buhari remains, notably, the only Nigerian Head of State I never met personally, yet the one I most consistently and publicly criticised. “This was never out of bitterness, but borne of a firm conviction that Nigeria’s vast potential demands the highest standards of leadership.

“It is my considered view that, as a nation, we reflect on his chapter, as a cautionary tale, in our collective journey and continue to build a Nigeria that learns from every season, striving always towards unity, justice, and prosperity for all. “Even so, I remain an unshaken believer in Nigeria’s resilience and promise.