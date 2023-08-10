Don’t Create Enmity With Niger, Remain On Path Of Dialogue – CAN Tells Tinubu

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to desist from any form of military intervention against the Niger coup, as such a move would only be creating enmity between the people of the Niger Republic and Nigeria.

CAN in a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Thursday in Abuja, commended Tinubu for the various peaceful efforts and measures he has adopted in order to restore a democratic governance in Nigeria.

CAN further advise the President to continue to use his good office as Chairman of ECOWAS to remain on the path of dialogue in its commitment to upholding democratic principles, peace, and stability within the West African region.

The statement reads: “The national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) commends President Ahmed Tinubu and the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of Government for their unwavering commitment to discouraging coups d’état and the forceful takeover of power. We also applaud their commendable efforts in resolving the crisis currently faced by our neighbours in the Republic of Niger.

“CAN fully recognizes the gravity of the situation in Niger and the importance of upholding democratic principles, peace, and stability within the West African region. We believe that the peaceful resolution of conflicts is vital for the progress and well-being of our nations and our people.

“We applaud President Ahmed Tinubu for adopting a diplomatic approach in addressing the crisis by sending a high-level delegation, led by the eminent statesman General Abdulsalam Abubakar, to engage with the Nigerien authorities. This diplomatic overture demonstrates President Tinubu’s commitment to peaceful dialogue and his belief in the power of constructive engagement to foster understanding and resolve conflicts.

“Furthermore, we commend the inclusion of the esteemed Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, in the delegation. This representation showcases the unity of purpose and the collaborative spirit of Nigerian leaders, transcending religious and ethnic boundaries to jointly pursue peace in our region.

“CAN also commend the notable efforts of other prominent leaders, who have engaged with the Nigerien authorities in their personal capacities, leveraging his private contacts. Their wisdom, experience, and counsel will undoubtedly contribute to the resolution of the crisis in Niger and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“As an organization deeply committed to promoting justice, peace, and harmony, CAN urges His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the good people of Nigeria and Niger. We firmly believe that the path to lasting peace lies in upholding democratic processes, respecting the sovereignty of nations, and engaging in peaceful dialogue to address grievances and resolve conflicts.

“We implore all stakeholders involved in this matter to embrace peaceful negotiations, exercise restraint, and tirelessly work towards a sustainable resolution of the crisis in Niger. It is crucial to remember that peace is a collective responsibility, and only through joint efforts and unwavering commitment can we build a future of progress, stability, and prosperity for our nations.”