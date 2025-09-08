Don’t Create Crisis Between Aiyedatiwa, Interior Minister –APC Chief Tells Oluboyo

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Prince Adeboro Onibalusi, has faulted the claim of former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is desperate to succeed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Onibalusi expressed dismay that Oluboyo, an elder statesman who should mediate in any conflict within the party and in the state, has cast aspersions on the integrity of Tunji-Ojo, who is serving the country efficiently.

Oluboyo, had accused the Minister of Interior of desperation to be Governor when it is not the tenure of Ondo North, where he comes from, to produce the successor of Aiyedatiwa.

He also asked him to acknowledge Aiyedatiwa as the leader of the party in the state. However, Onibalusi expressed dismay that the former deputy governor decided to take on a man young enough to be his lastborn without provocation.