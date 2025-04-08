Don’t Contest For President, APC Vice Chair Tells Atiku, El-Rufai

Share

As political activities begin to gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, the National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Garba Datti Muhammad, has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai against contesting the presidential election.

Datti, a former House of Representatives member who represented Sabon Gari Federal Constituency from 2007 to 2023, urged both political figures to tread carefully as 2027 approaches.

In an open letter, the APC chieftain urged Atiku to “perish the thought” of another presidential bid and embrace the role of an elder statesman.

“You have contested the presidency since 1993. As we approach the 2027 elections, you’re at it again. This time, sensing that your party, the PDP, may not offer you the ticket, you’re reportedly considering forming a coalition with aggrieved politicians to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Datti said.

“By 2027, you will be 80 years old. I advise you, in your best interest and that of the country, to drop the idea of contesting. Learn from former Vice President Namadi Sambo, who, since leaving office in 2015, has conducted himself as a statesman.”

Datti also warned Atiku not to fall for overtures from politicians like El-Rufai, whom he claimed are “dangling the carrot of a coalition.”

“You have nothing new to offer. You supported subsidy removal and spearheaded privatization during your tenure as Vice President, with El-Rufai heading the Bureau of Public Enterprises.”

Turning his focus to El-Rufai, Datti, who also chairs the Governing Board of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), called on the former governor to reconcile with the APC, reminding him of his role as a founding member.

“You worked tirelessly for the APC and served as governor under its platform for eight years. It is disappointing that you’ve distanced yourself from the party at a critical moment,” he said.

He recalled El-Rufai’s public declaration in 2022 that he would quit politics entirely if he ever left the APC, urging him to stand by his words.

“You publicly announced you wanted no role in Tinubu’s administration. Why then have you turned into a critic, simply because things didn’t go your way?”

Datti advised El-Rufai to avoid emotional outbursts and baseless allegations in politics.

“I tell you for free, no PDP governor will join the SDP. Their party has structure; why would anyone leave certainty for uncertainty? You may end up making a serious political miscalculation,” he warned.

He urged El-Rufai to support the South to complete its eight-year presidential term before advocating for power rotation.

The APC chieftain praised Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, for their inclusive leadership and developmental strides.

“Governor Uba Sani’s leadership style has attracted many political heavyweights, including former Governor Ramalan Yero, Senator Danjuma Laah, and several federal lawmakers, into the APC. More are on the way.”

“Today, Kaduna enjoys relative peace, particularly in rural areas, thanks to this inclusive governance.”

Datti noted the North-West’s significant representation under the Tinubu administration, citing the Speaker of the House (Kaduna), Deputy Senate President (Kano), APC National Chairman (Kano), 12 ministerial appointments, and two service chiefs, the Chief of Defence Staff (Kaduna) and Chief of Air Staff (Kano).

“The Tinubu administration is working hard to stabilize the economy. The naira is gaining strength, and food prices are beginning to drop. The economy is gradually turning around,” he said.

He also revealed that Speaker Abbas and Governor Uba Sani have facilitated the approval of a N250 billion intra-city metro rail project in Kaduna, running from Rigachikun to Maraban Rido, to ease urban transportation.

“A similar project will be replicated in Kano State,” he added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

