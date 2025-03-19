Don’t Condone Indecent Dressing, NBA Chair Tells Oyo Judges

Share

The Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Chairman Ibrahim Lawal has appealed to the Oyo State judges not to grant audience to any lawyer who appears before them dressed in unprofessional manner.

Lawal made the call yesterday during his speech in honour of the late Chief Judge of Oyo state, Justice Nurudeen Adekola, in Ibadan.

Justice Adekola died on February 19 aged 94. The valedictory session was led by the Chief Judge of the state Justice Iyabo Yerima. Lawal said: “The bar notes, with dismay, the unprofessional dressing of our members to various courts.

“The National Executive Committee of the Bar at its meeting in Akure passed a resolution that each branch must set up a committee for the enforcement of proper dressing by lawyers in court.

