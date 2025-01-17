Don’t Compare Me With Asake, He’s Copying My Looks, Style’ –Portable Warns

Share

Controversial singer Portable has strongly warned fans and critics, urging them to stop comparing him to his colleague, Asake.

The 30-year-old’s warning follows the release of footage by Asake showcasing his new look, which features shorter hair and face tattoos. Asake, widely recognised for his signature dreadlocks and minimal tattoos, created a buzz on social media after unveiling his new look, drawing comparisons to American rapper Kodak Black.

In the shared footage, Asake sported face tattoos, which many netizens claimed bore a resemblance to those of Portable, known for the hit song ‘Zazzuh Zeh.’ Reacting to the comparisons, the Ogun-born artiste, in a video posted on his Instagram page, maintained that he resembled American rapper Lil Wayne, also known for his face tattoos.

He further alleged that Asake was copying his style by tattooing his face. However, he noted that despite Asake’s tattoos and haircut, his new look aligns more with Kodak Black than Lil Wayne. Portable said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I want to warn you, don’t ever compare me to Asake. I don’t look like him in person.

With my tattoos, I resemble Lil Wayne. I’m collecting Sony Music money, not Empire money. I am the CEO of Dr Zeh Nation, and I have many inspirations. I am an international artiste, the one with Sony Music money. I didn’t use Empire Music money to tattoo my face. I used Sony Music money to make my face look good.

