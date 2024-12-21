Don’t Compare Me to Drogba–Nicolas Jackson

Share

Ahead of the clash against Everton in the EPL, Showmax chatted with Senegalese-born Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. The striker has been at the forefront of Chelsea’s fine form in recent games, Excerpts:

Tell us a little bit about your background and your personal life growing up?

I’m obviously Senegalese, but Senegalese and Gambian because my dad is Gambian and I went to Gambia when I was young. When you’re young, normally in Africa, you always go to your dad’s place, you know? And so, I went to my dad’s home, and then I went back home to Senegal when I was maybe 14 ,15, to be with my mum again.

How did your move to Chelsea come about?

I was playing well at Villareal and scored 12 goals that year. After the season I was going on holiday. I told my agent, I don’t want to talk about any club now, I just want to enjoy myself please. But there was interest from a few clubs, I think some teams in Milan. But one day my agent just called me that we were going to Chelsea. I said, oh, good. He said, but there is too much pressure. I said, don’t worry, If I was not ready I would tell you. But I know I am ready for that level. I was ready to face the pressure, but I think even my friends were saying, oh, don’t go to Chelsea. I think some people in the national team told me, no, don’t go because there is too much pressure. I said, bro, but we’re different, you know.

Your start was very difficult at Chelsea though, wasn’t it?

It was very difficult, but nothing is easy in life, but it’s different now though. I don’t mind the difficulties and challenges. Also, the more I hear people saying bad things about me, the more it drives me. You know, I just love this.

Do you feel you settled in at Chelsea now?

I’m feeling good. Very good with the players, with the coach, when they’re playing. And there’s no pressure it means, you are doing well. I am just trying to focus and work harder

As an African goal scorer playing for Chelsea, the comparison that was inevitable was you and Didier Drogba. Do you feel it? How do you feel about it?

I don’t compare myself with anyone, because I haven’t reached the level of a Drogba as yet.

Didier is like a legend in Africa and a legend in Chelsea. He won everything. I haven’t won nothing yet. I haven’t done nothing yet. So, I don’t really like the comparison, but it’s nice. It means you’re heading somewhere, and you just try to work harder to be like him or more than him.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"