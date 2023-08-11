Don’t Come To BBNaija If You Can’t Control Yourself, Twitter User Drags Frodd

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd has been dragged by a Twitter user over his entanglement with a female housemate in the house.
According to the user identified as Joseph, Frodd should control himself around the female housemates because he is a married man.
The advice is coming hours after Frodd was caught on camera with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke in a cosy manner during the Thursday pool party.
Reacting to the video, the Twitter user stated that if a married man cannot control himself, he should not be allowed to come on the show.
He tweeted, “The fact that Frodd is married and not just married, he left a pregnant wife who is about to go into Labour at home for the BBNaija and he still ain’t doing his best to respect her is a terrible thing to behold.
“Don’t come on the show if you can’t control yourself. What morals are you teaching the people watching you? The other day u and Seyi dy shouted say una be old school but old skool won’t do this
“How can you be rocking another lady so good on live tv that your pregnant wife is watching . It’s a pity ”.
