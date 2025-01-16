Share

…Says “Anyone found wanting, will be sanctioned”

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has warned heads of public primary and secondary schools not to collect Parents, Teachers Association (P.T.A) fees from learners, adding that “Any child who can not afford school uniform be allowed to dressed in mufti”.

Governor Bago while making this disclosure on Thursday during a tour in Sarkin Pawa, Munya local government area of the state, also said he will sack any teacher who sends any child home from school.

While assuring that he would pay PTA fees for pupils in Primary and students in secondary schools across the state, the Governor maintained that the government had taken the responsibility of PTA of all children in public schools in the state, adding that “parents and guardians should not pay PTA fee for their children any more.”

Accordingly, he warned “I want to caution Headmasters and Principals in public schools to stop collecting PTA from the school children because anyone found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.

“I want to advise parents to enrol their wards into schools, especially the girl child; school uniform should not be an impediment to any child from going to school. Please, children can go to school with their personal dresses.

“Allow your children to go to school and any teacher that sends your child back home, please report him or her because that teacher must be sent packing”.

Governor Bago also expressed satisfaction with the ongoing road project in the area and enjoined the Contractor handling the project to ensure timely completion.

Furthermore, he promised to construct a road from Sarikin Pawa to Kaduna State, construct a modern market, and provide potable drinking water as well as Primary Health Care amongst others.

Earlier, the Chairman of Munya local council, Aminu Najumi, Commissioner of Lands and Housing, Barrister Moses Magaji and Mr Peter Sankara in their separate remarks, lauded the governor for his people-oriented projects in the area, describing his one-year landmark achievements as unprecedented.

