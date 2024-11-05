Don’t Castigate Leaders, God Will Do It For You, Sultan Tells Nigerians

Share

Following the prevailing situation in the country, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Mohammad Abubakar II, has cautioned Nigerians to stop cursing and castigating their leaders, saying that Nigerians should allow God to deal with the leaders on the day of judgment.

According to the Sultan no condition, either good or bad will last forever and encouraged Nigerians to continue praying for both their leaders and the nation.

The Sultan was speaking during the Regional Conference on Climate ChangeInduced Conflicts in Northern Nigeria, hosted by the Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith in collaboration with International Alert, yesterday.

The Sultan noted that on the Day of Resurrection, the Almighty would hold them accountable for their stewardship, with no one there to defend them in the presence of their Creator.

He therefore cautioned religious leaders against misleading their followers for personal gain, explaining that 90 percent of people who listen to religious leaders in mosques and churches believe in them because they view them as saviours, saying that only God can save any human being.

The traditional ruler said: “Do your best in worshiping Allah (God) and leave the rest to Him, not to anybody. Don’t follow those who will lead you astray. So many things have been happening in this country, and we believe we must return to Allah. Intensify prayers for our country in all mosques.

I won’t mention churches because the CAN President is here, and I believe he will say the same thing. “A lot of people say we have never had it so bad, but no matter how difficult it is, ease will come. We believe nothing lasts forever. Nothing bad and nothing good lasts forever.

Let us intensify prayers in our congregations and encourage our followers to pray for our leaders. We will not castigate them; we will allow Almighty Allah to deal with them as He wishes and He will. “Like one of the speakers said, Allah will ask all of us what we did with the leadership He gave us on earth.

On that day, you will be on your own; nobody will be there for you. No deputy governor will be there for the governor, no special adviser or SSG will be there. “You are on your own, as I always say. All of us will be on our own. Let us fear Allah in whatever we do and pray for our country.

We are blessed; go around to other countries and see. We have challenges, yes, but nothing lasts forever. With hard work and commitment, we can become a better country. “The North faces many problems and challenges— not only a lack of knowledge about climate change but also poverty, insecurity in the north known for progress and peace in the past.

“Our coming together is a unifying occasion for us as one family in the North. There are many misunderstandings and misrepresentations by those trying to divide us. They know that the strength of the North is something to reckon with, not only in Nigeria but worldwide.

